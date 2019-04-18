Kendall Jenner has made a surprising confession about her place in the Kardashian family. Speaking to the Telegraph in her new interview, she said that at one point, she felt like she "didn't fit in" with the Kardashian-Jenner girls because her body was different from her sisters' bodies.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me," Kendall started. "They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life."

It is shocking to hear the supermodel confess to such insecurities. Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful and highly paid models in the world. The reality star revealed that though the moment passed, she still doesn't feel like she fits in with her family. Describing herself as a nerd, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that she's more private.

Kendall Jenner indeed is private, the model has been dating basketball player Ben Simmons since the fall and has managed to keep their relationship low-profile. Kendall has also previously admitted that she loses interest in people quite easily. Does that bode well for her current relationship? From the looks of it, Kendall and Ben are going strong.

Kendall Jenner has moved on from doubting whether she belongs in the Kardashian family to embracing it. The model and her sisters have built a business empire. Surprisingly, the most successful of the sisters seems to be Kylie Jenner who has amassed more wealth than any of her sisters. But there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the siblings about Kylie's success.