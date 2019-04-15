Kendall Jenner sure knows how to work the camera. The model took to Instagram to show off her new bikini courtesy of Emily Ratjkowski's company.

The reality star shared several images of herself in a string two piece. Kendall Jenner looked lean in her snaps, so lean in fact that some wondered if the images had been stretched. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is one among several celebrities that headed to Coachella this year.

Kendall Jenner hung with gal pal Hailey Baldwin at the festival. Hailey, of course, is married to Justin Bieber. A whole host of celebrities perform at the festival each year and 2019 is no different. With performances by Selena Gomez, Cardi B and many more.

The festival reportedly attracts over 100,000 fans every year and will be happening in Indio, California on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Kendall Jenner has made a name for herself as a successful model and has amassed quite the fortune, even though it may be dwarfed by sister Kylie's. The Kardashian Family has been a reality TV powerhouse for several years and they aren't showing any signs of slowing down. Reportedly Kanye West was supposed to perform at the festival but in January he backed out due to failed negotiations about the stage. According to TMZ, the 41-year-old rapper refused to perform on the standard 60x40 stage as it was 'artistically limiting.' Kendall Jenner may be helping out her friend Emily Ratajkowski by modelling the swimsuit from her company. And when you are a world-famous model like Kendall Jenner, any swimsuit looks good.

You can check out the pics here: