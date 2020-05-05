The truth is finally out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are together. Well, at least in this video that the Kardashian Jenner sister posted on her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner took to her official Instagram account to post a story of herself, Travis, and daughter, Stormi eating pizzas and ice cream together.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories to share snippets from her amazing evening. Kylie started with a few snaps of pizzas and then a few selfies of herself. But the show stealer really was a video of Travis and herself.

These pictures come just days after Travis' birthday when the makeup mogul had expressed her love for him. Kylie had posted a birthday wish for the 28 year old along with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year! i'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott"

Her mother Kris Jenner had also written a heartfelt message for Travis, confirming how well Travis got along with Kylie's family.

Despite all these love messages and pictures together, Kylie and Travis have not confirmed whether they are really together or just co- parenting their daughter Stormi, 2. During the quarantine, many celebrities including Demi Moore have chosen to reunite with their exes for the sake of their families.

Travis too has time and again posted many glimpses of Stormi interrupting his video game sessions, and dancing and jumping by the pool.

While there is no official statement in place, these rare glimpses into each other's pictures and stories suggest that the two may be working towards a possible reconciliation.