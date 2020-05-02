Looks like the cat is finally out of the bag! Kylie Jenner may have just accepted her relationship with Travis Scott and expressed her love for him.

The rapper-singer who just turned 28 may have received the most special gift on his birthday in the form of Kylie's Instagram post.

Happy birthday to the daddy of the year

The 22-year-old mama took to her Instagram to share a series of picture of Travis Scott, herself, and daughter Stormi. She captioned the post as, "DADA happy birthday to the daddy of the year! I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok I'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott. Travis also replied to the post with a series of loving emojis, "❤️"

Kylie's family too seemed quite happy and welcoming of Travis on a special day. Elder sister Khloe commented, "Awwwww HBD Trav!!!! We all love you."

Not just this, the head of the Kardashian Jenner clan, Kris Jenner also dedicated a post in honour of Travis. She added a series of pictures of Travis and Kylie hinting at a possible reunion. She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Trav!!! @travisscott you are an incredible Father, brother, son and friend and I love the way you love all of us!! Thank you for all of the amazing memories we share... I love you and I hope you have the most amazing day! Love Mama K ❤️"

To add to all these posts, Kylie added another picture on her story possibly hinting at an engagement. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted yet another picture of her left hand, sporting an engagement ring.

Looks like things are moving in the right direction in the Jenner Scott house!