Kylie Jenner sure likes to keep busy. Apparently, Immediately after her vacation, the reality star is back to posing for the camera again. Reportedly the 21-year-old makeup giant was seen in a photo studio doing what she knows best: posing for her portrait. The Life Of Kylie star had on a swimsuit with a large blazer and heels.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star seems to have big plans for her family as well. A source said: 'They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.'

The source added to People magazine: 'Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.'

A source said: 'Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but Kylie is] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters' past relationships fail.'

Despite her reservations, the lip kit mogul is said to be confident that her relationship with 26-year-old Travis could stand the test of marriage.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: 'Things are in a great place with Travis. They're always together and just really happy.'

Kylie Jenner was recently dethroned as the queen of Instagram when an egg dethroned her. Kylie Jenner's Instagram post was the most liked post with 18 million likes and the egg account surpassed it. However, Kylie doesn't seem to be bothered about being beaten by an egg, though she has become the butt of many jokes on the internet. Kylie seems to be moving on and with the way she is filling up her Instagram with sultry snaps. We have to say that she may soon reclaim the title of queen of Instagram. You can check out the pics here: