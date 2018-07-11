It seems that American model Kylie Jenner is leaving no stone unturned to be the boss lady and rule the beauty industry with her line of cosmetics brand. After hitting the headlines with the news of removal of her lip fillers, Jenner is back again by lying on a bed of bananas. Yes, you heard it right!

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old star posed in a purple swimsuit to promote a new line of summer cosmetics titled Summer Collection X Kylie Cosmetics by lying on dozens of bananas making it an extremely colourful image.

The image was captioned: "Summertime Fine the summer collection drops this FRIDAY! We can't wait!"

Jenner teamed the swimsuit with wet blonde hair and used heavy eye makeup to make her look perfect for the colourful promotion.

This comes a day after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in an orange tube top and duster jacket that flashed her private parts for a promotional campaign of the latest summer collection of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics, which is owned by Jenner was initially known as "Lip Kits by Kylie". Later in 2016, the company was renamed as Kylie Cosmetics as it launched sets of liquid lipstick and lip liners. Last year, the company had a 26 percent increase in sales. WWD.com reported that Kylie Cosmetics is all set to reach $1 billion by 2022.

Over the weekend, Jenner fans went crazy after the model revealed on Instagram that she has removed her popular lip fillers to get a natural look. Jenner was seen happily flaunting her new natural-looking lips on Snapchat.

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

The American star confirmed in 2015 that she had undergone lip enhancement treatment as she was extremely insecure about her lip size. 'I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, "I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips." But I took that really hard,' Jenner said on her E! reality series Life Of Kylie.

