The coronavirus lockdown may have hampered with Easter celebrations this year, but its sure did not come in the way of Kylie Jenner and her Easter celebrations with family.

The 22-year-old celebrated the festival with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Jenner in her house. The youngest billionaire and member of the Kardashian Jenner clan also posted a picture of herself flaunting her curves in an Easter bunny costume.

Rain, rain go away

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters and mom of one can be seen soaking the sun in a golden outfit and big golden ears. Kylie also shared a couple of stories on her account. In one of the stories, Stormi can be seen walking with a Minnie Mouse umbrella and singing "Rain, Rain, Go Away".

Coincidentally, Kylie's sister and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson also celebrated her birthday on Easter. Kylie wished the little one in of her stories. She also shared a video of Stormi singing to her cousin.

Kylie kept the stories coming and shared some pictures and videos where the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying by the pool. While Kylie dawns a bright pink two-piece bikini, Stormi matches her mom's style in a black swimsuit.

Although Travis Scott did not feature in her stories anywhere, he could possibly be heard in the background. Travis had also previously shared a story of his daughter playing around the pool, happily jumping and clapping in a swimsuit. These similarities do hint that dad Travis was in fact present with the Jenner family.

While fans speculate if Travis Scott was present at the celebrations with his daughter and ex, the one thing that we are absolutely certain about is that the mother-daughter duo sure seemed to have enjoyed the festival a lot.