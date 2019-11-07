Instagram queen Kylie Jenner is reportedly moving on after her split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The reality show star is reportedly spending some quality time with her friend Drake and as per a recent report, things are starting to turn romantic between the two.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in April 2017 and have a daughter together - Stormi Webster. However, the couple parted ways in September 2019 due to undisclosed reasons. After the split, the 22-year-old Kylie was reportedly heartbroken but is spending time with the 33-year-old Drake as per a report by People.

An insider revealed that Kylie Jenner and Drake have been friends for a very long time and are now "hanging out romantically". Contrary to this, another source close to the duo insisted that Kylie Jenner and Drake are not dating as they are just friends.

Kylie Jenner and Drake's friendship:

The news of the youngest Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Drake dating first surfaced when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV show star attended Drake's birthday party in Los Angeles. At that time, she was "never too far away" from the acclaimed rapper.

Kylie Jenner also recently attended Drake's Halloween party and was there until the early hours of the next morning with her friends.

"They [Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott] have been hanging out a lot because they still want to make memories as a family. Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it's so important for her to have both parents' involvement in her life," another source revealed to HollywoodLife.

It should be noted that Kylie Jenner's first priority is taking care of her young daughter. So, it looks like the news of Kylie Jenner dating Drake is nothing but rumours about their private lives.