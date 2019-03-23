Is Kylie Jenner, world's youngest self-made billionaire, thinking about having another child with Travis Scott? Well, this question is making rounds from some time. Ever since the alleged cheating reports surfaced, fans are wondering if or when Stormi Webster will have a sibling to play with.

As reported by TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently spotted dining together with their daughter. This was apparently the first time when the billionaire television personality was seen with her family after accusing her husband, Travis of cheating.

If things go in the positive direction for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, then are they ready to have another child? Their firstborn Stormi was born in February 2018 and Kylie's well-wishers are wondering when she is going to think about having a second child.

It is now being reported that back in 2018, during a Snapchat Q&A with Jordy Woods, Kylie Jenner said the following:

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question... I'm definitely not ready right this second and I don't know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

In addition to this, during a recent interview with Interview Germany, Kylie Jenner finally put a stop to all the rumours about her second pregnancy. In the interview, she stated that she does want to have more kids but as of this moment, she does not have any plans to have more children.

Kylie was very young when she gave birth to Stormi and as per the model, whose net worth is estimated at $1 billion, people used to ask her if she is ready to be a mother at this young age. She also added that her daughter always comes before her and she has ultimately changed her life for the better.

"... I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she's going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be," Kylie Jenner stated.

There you go Kylie Jenner fans! As of now, she is not planning to have another child.