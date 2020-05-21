Youngest billionaire, makeup mogul, Instagram star, beautiful mama, and now a Tik Tok influencer, Kylie Jenner sure knows how to don many hats. The youngest member of the Kardashian Jenner clan has been quite active on Tik Tok reenacting scenes from her popular reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

The 22-year-old recently took over a fight that happened between elder sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. In an older episode of the family's reality drama show, the Kardashian sisters had gotten into a feud over the absence of a proper Wi-Fi connection at Kourtney's house.

Kylie posted the Tik Tok video to her account with a caption, "radiation." She can be seen playing the part of elder sister Khloe, while her bestie Stassie Karanikolau says Kourtney's lines. Kylie begins the video by saying, "What the f–k is up with your wifi? You have this big a– house and you can't afford a wifi box out here?"

To this Stassie replies, "It's not about affording, it's about radiation!"

Kylie then replies, "You're gonna die anyway! You understand that right? Die with a good Snapchat going through. What the f**k."

Kylie kept the details just right by filming the video is her $36 million pad's tennis court, while Stassie leisurely lounged on a sofa. The original fight had also taken place in Kourtney's sports court. Both the ladies kept their outfits simple with a basic tee and pants. They also wore transparent sunglasses.

Anastasia Karanikolaou Instagram

Kylie and Stassie have made several Tik Tok videos in the last few days, enacting many famous scenes from the lives of the Kardashians. The BBFs also did the scene where Kim Kardashian West lost her diamond earring in the ocean. The two stars even busted some dance moves to DaBaby's hit song, "VIBEZ."