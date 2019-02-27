Kylie Jenner reportedly asked Travis Scott if Jordyn Woods tried to be close with him ever. It was recently revealed that Tristan Thompson and the make-up kit mogul's best friend got close at a house party.

Following the news, Khloe Kardashian parted ways with the NBA star. A source told Hollywood Life: "Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate."

"He said of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away," the insider added.

"While Kylie wants to forgive Jordyn, she can't help but feel foolish for trusting her. Kylie is going back and thinking about all of Jordyn's interactions with Tyga too. Kylie just can't believe everything that has happened and wishes this was all a big mistake because she misses her bestie," the source went on.

In 2018, Khloe and the Canadian professional basketball player's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, the two reconciled after the incident.

Meanwhile, Khloe took to Twitter and addressed her fans since news broke that she and Tristan split over the cheating drama. She wrote: "Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!"

"I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another," she added