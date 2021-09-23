Kyle Jamieson has taken social media by storm. A video of the RCB pacer allegedly flirting with RCB massage therapist Navnita Gautam has spread like wildfire. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match and fans were quick to judge Kyle and Navnita for the same.

At a time when Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as the RCB captain, all eyes are on the team this year. After their mind-blowing and turnaround performance last year, the emotions are running wild and high within the team members and the fans. It was during the match between RCB vs KKR where the score was 53/4, that the camera panned towards Kyle who was supposed to go at number 8.

She : Tell me those Three words



Jamieson : We are Chokers pic.twitter.com/az40jho2Rh — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 20, 2021

The viral video

And while all eyes were on Kyle, his eyes were glued at Navnita. Gautam was sitting at the dugout and was also smiling at Kyle. The video has since gone viral and people are wondering what's cooking up between the two. As per reports, Navnita Gautam is a Canadian and was born in Vancouver. She joined RCB as a sports massage therapist in 2019. Navnita is, reportedly, the only female staff for any of the IPL teams.

Once, while talking about being the only woman in the support staff, she had said, "Absolutely not. It's like having 20 brothers around at all times. Slowly but surely, the transition is happening. I believe that as long as the players and support staff trust your work, gender shouldn't be an issue as we are all healthcare professionals."

Neither Kyle not Navnita have reacted to the video. However, social media has gone into a tizzy and bombarded the video with comments.