Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 38th birthday and wishes have started pouring in for the seasoned campaigner. After India's emphatic win over Sri Lanka, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma was addressing a press conference where he was asked about the celebrations planned by the Indian team.

Rohit, who has been in form with the bat as well as on the microphone, gave a rather funny reply to the same.

"Kya bolu yaar? Birthday mein kya bola jaata hai? Happy birthday? Yahi toh bola jaata hai. Kal travel day hai hamara pata nahi Manchester ja rahe hain ya Birmingham. Uss hisaab se bus drive mein shayad cake cutting hoga. Photo-woto bhejenge aapko," Rohit said which forced the entire hall to break into splits of laughter.

Is there anyone as candid and funny as @ImRo45? Here's what he had to say when asked about a message for Birthday Boy @msdhoni ?? #TeamIndia #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aCD23hgKts — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

After the match got over, Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with family Sakshi and Ziva in the company of his teammates Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit also spoke about the Jadeja-Manjrekar spat

Rohit was not done yet, he was also asked about the Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar spat on Twitter which became a major talking point over the past few days. The laid back character that Rohit is, said that different players react differently to such comments and a lot should not be made about the same.

"See, that's the challenge for the sportsman. All this distraction will happen, but every individual is different, and it depends on how he wants to think about that particular incident or situation. For me, like I said just now, I want to stay away from all of that and enjoy the beautiful weather in England," Rohit said.

The batsman also said that eventually, the job of the players is to go out there and play good cricket and try to win the World Cup for their sides. However, he did say the constant commenting is also not right, but as players, they should always focus on the job at hand.

"So you kind of want to stay away from all of that because eventually, our job is to do that, our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup, we all know that. But constantly yapping in anyone's ear is not right. So I think for us as cricketers, it's important to focus on the job at hand," he further explained.