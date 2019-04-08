The clash between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali on April 8 will help in de-cluttering the middle of the IPL points table with four sides – including these two – currently possessing six points. Both teams have blown hot and cold in this tournament and have mercurial players who can swing from brilliance to mediocrity with alarming alacrity.

When and where to watch the match live?

The match begins at 8 pm IST and at 2:30 pm GMT. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1 are the four SD channels that will telecast the game. In HD, you can choose between Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports HD 2, Star Sports Select HD 1 and Star Sports Hindi HD. Commentary in other regional languages will be available on Star's vernacular channels. Online streaming will be on Hotstar.

The plot

The top-heavy batting line-up of Sunrisers is contrasted with a more even spread of quality in the Kings XI top-7. Ironically, spin could again be a key factor on a pitch that was once regarded as the most pacer-friendly wicket in India. Two canny seamers in Bhuvneshwar and Sam Curran may still make a difference. Though the former is yet to show the form which made him a top limited-overs bowler in world cricket.

Will big guns fire in Chandigarh?

Chris Gayle came into IPL 2019 with the sort of form that sent shivers down the spine of bowlers. That is yet to be seen in this edition of the T20 tournament. The fact that the Mohali pitch tends to have a little bit of extra pace would suit the big Jamaican as he likes the ball coming on to the bat.

Rashid Khan, too, is yet to find his groove for Sunrisers in this tournament. After a relatively quiet series against Ireland, Rashid is looking for a big effort in IPL. The presence of big-hitters like Gayle and Miller won't make his task easy.

Bhuvneshwar hasn't had smooth sailing either. Coming on the heels of an underwhelming series at home against Australia, Bhuvi's form will be a serious concern for him but also Virat Kohli – though the latter is probably too pre-occupied with the travails of his own team.

Dark Horses

Mandeep Singh is a stylish batsman who would be at his home ground of Mohali. Once considered to be on the periphery of the Indian team, this Punjab player is yet to get a big break.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman eclipsed his more renowned teammate Rashid Khan in the recent series against Ireland. This match affords him an opportunity to overshadow his Afghani teammates, Rashid and Mohammed Nabi, on the biggest T20 stage in the world.