Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have found the right momentum leading into their match on Monday. While Punjab knocked aside Mumbai Indians, Delhi held their nerves to topple Kolkata Knight Riders. They seem quite settled now and this match at Mohali has all the bearings of a real humdinger.

For Delhi, Rishabh Pant is their man - the young wicket-keeper has been quite fluent in the middle order and considering his form, the management can bump him up the order. Against Punjab, he is on the cusp of achieving a unique record.

Now he needs to score 74 more runs and will then overtake David Warner in the list of most runs scored for Delhi in the mega-league.

For Kings XI Punjab, they have their own ace in Christopher Henry Gayle. The big Jamaican has been in good form this year and has been giving KXIP consistent starts over the first three games. He smacked he slammed a powerful 79 against Rajasthan Royals. In the next two matches, Gayle has looked good with scores of 20 and 40 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab respectively.

Iyer can toss the ball to Chris Morris

However, for Shreyas Iyer, there is a bowler who can take care of a rampant Gayle. Chris Morris, who joined the team in the previous match, has bowled 34 deliveries to Gayle and has only given away 40 runs. In this bargain, he has also dismissed Gayle thrice over the seasons. A battle which will be an interesting one.

Mayank Agarwal is the man in form for KXIP this season, he has been consistent at the top of the order for his side. His scores in first three match of this IPL are — 22, 58 & 43 and hence, having the best average and strike-rate this season as compared to previous editions.

Amit Mishra is only one wicket away from completing 150 wickets in IPL. If he does get to this feat he will be only the second bowler after Lasith Malinga to go past this landmark the cash-rich league.

For Mohammed Shami, the IPL continues to be an expensive affair. In two out of the three innings this season, the fast bowler has conceded runs at an economy rate of over 10 rpo. His overall economy of 9.21 in IPL is the second worst in the tournament for bowlers to have delivered more than 500 balls.