Chinar Corps signs MoU with Kashmir University; unlocks 18 academic courses for soldiers Close
Chinar Corps signs MoU with Kashmir University; unlocks 18 academic courses for soldiers

The Kuwaiti government has submitted its resignation to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, state media reported.

The Emir on Monday received Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who tendered the resignation of the government, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

Kuwaiti govt submits resignation to Emir

This resignation comes on the eve of a parliamentary session, the agenda of which includes interpellation against the Prime Minister and a number of members of his government.

On January 24, the Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.

On March 2, the Emir issued a decree forming the new government under the Prime Minister.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles.

Also Read