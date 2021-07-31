Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced that the country is preparing to receive expatriates who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 1.

In a statement issued on Friday, Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the Ministry, said that the Kuwait Airport will allow the return of fully-vaccinated expats starting from August 1 according to a decision made by the government, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry's team will check the vaccination certificates of travellers vaccinated outside the country, he added.

The spokesman asked vaccinated expats who will return to Kuwait to upload their vaccination certificates on the Ministry's website for confirmation.

According to the decision of the Kuwaiti government, arrivals must present the result of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

When they land in Kuwait, they must be quarantined at home for seven days.

If they want to end the quarantine early, they must have a negative PCR test result on the third day.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Kuwait has reported a total of 396,332 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,309 deaths.