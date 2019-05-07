In a freak accident, a ground-support staff of Kuwait Airlines was crushed to death under the wheels of a Boeing 777-300ER while towing the aircraft. The incident occurred on Monday, May 6.

Kuwait Airlines confirmed the accident on Twitter and expressed regret over the accident. It stated that the accident occurred while the victim was towing the empty Boeing 777-300ER from a parking area to Terminal 4 at the Kuwait Airport.

The statement also added that the withdrawal and towing of the aircraft was done by means of equipment and the accident is, "currently being investigated on the subject by the official authorities concerned to find out the cause of the accident that led to death."

"The management and executive management and all the employees of Kuwait Airways express their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have patience and solace and that the Almighty God will be saved in the mercy of God and me to God and we return to him," the statement said