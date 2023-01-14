Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer Kuttey is by far the first commercial film that hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. The film's ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The ensemble cast

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, Kuttey is co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. The action thriller is gruesome, raw, and gritty and is served with ample doses of dark humour. There are cuss words in every sentence, the dialogues are hard-hitting and to an extent situational. One of the most hard-hitting dialogues in the film Kuttey is when Tabu's character says 'logic ki ma ki **nkh, yeh apna character hai b******d'.

Arjun Kapoor, often touted for falling flat with his expressions, is the saving grace of the film. His power-packed performance with the intense act will surely is worth mentioning. Tabu on the other hand, compliments her acting prowess, needless to say, her one-liners in the film are to watch out for. The ensemble cast has done a fine job. However, the lacklustre script is the sole reason the film failed to pick up, despite being the first big release of 2023.

Fans react

Moviegoers who have watched the film have already shared their reviews on social media. Netizens are mightily impressed by Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's on-screen camaraderie and grit.

A user wrote, "I wonder how #ArjunKapoor still keeps getting films despite having just 3 proper hits in his whole career..."

#Kuttey is not only technically sound but extremely entertaining! #Tabu really in her element among a capable cast. Aasman Bhardwaj & his direction really shines!



A hilarious climax becomes an icing on the cake. A #Bollywood movie that shouldn't go unnoticed!

Another added, "#Kuttey feels like an adaptation of Reservoir Dogs directed by Quentin Tarantino(1992)".

#Kuttey Is must watch Movie Go and Watch Mazaa Agya Dekh ke specially Wo driver Chase scene and Moong Ki dal Group #ArjunKapoor #Tabu #kutteyReview.'

can one woman singlehandedly save hindi cinema. yes. #tabu is the most watchable star in hindi films today. can't take your eyes off her. that and the movie's sharp politics are enough reason for me to watch #kuttey where the state is the scorpion whose character it is to sting.

Appreciating Tabu's acting and plot of the film, a user tweeted, '#KUTTEY is a decent film with #Tabu as its biggest USP. Interesting plot, decently engaging screenplay and excellent performances by the star cast esp Tabu. Keep your expectations limited and you'll enjoy it. Title is apt. The greedy 'Kuttey'.

One Twitter user called it a 'one time watch' and wrote, '#Kuttey Shardul Bhardwaj, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jay Upadhyay (Surti) are okay. All in all, Kuttey is a decent one-time watch.'

#Kuttey Trailer Review:



Good ?



Supporting Cast looks good & it seems like #ArjunKapoor has done a decent job ?



BGM ?, especially that Kaminey movie BGM ?



Some bad words make the dialogues effective, some look forced ?



Let's see ✌️#KutteyTrailer #Tabu #radhikamadan pic.twitter.com/5cIHiTwMD7 — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 20, 2022

Calling it a waste, a user tweeted, '2023 for me started on a super dull not. First, #TheY & then #Kuttey.

Pretty lifeless trailer of Kuttey despite all the gaalis, violence, cynicism, and the stellar cast. Lacks that soft core of Kaminey that had made it a classic. Or any great neo-noirs you can imagine.



I know it's a trailer and I could be wrong. But aisa rarely hota hai ? — Satyam Sai (@Satyam7Sai) December 20, 2022

