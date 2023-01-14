Chachu Salman Khan gifts his precious lucky blue bracelet to comedians Bharti Singh - Haarshs son Gola Close
Chachu Salman Khan gifts his precious lucky blue bracelet to comedians Bharti Singh - Haarsh's son Gola

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer Kuttey is by far the first commercial film that hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. The film's ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Kuttey

The ensemble cast

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, Kuttey is co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. The action thriller is gruesome, raw, and gritty and is served with ample doses of dark humour. There are cuss words in every sentence, the dialogues are hard-hitting and to an extent situational. One of the most hard-hitting dialogues in the film Kuttey is when Tabu's character says 'logic ki ma ki **nkh, yeh apna character hai b******d'.

Arjun Kapoor, often touted for falling flat with his expressions, is the saving grace of the film. His power-packed performance with the intense act will surely is worth mentioning. Tabu on the other hand, compliments her acting prowess, needless to say, her one-liners in the film are to watch out for. The ensemble cast has done a fine job. However, the lacklustre script is the sole reason the film failed to pick up, despite being the first big release of 2023.

Fans react

Moviegoers who have watched the film have already shared their reviews on social media. Netizens are mightily impressed by Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's on-screen camaraderie and grit.

A user wrote, "I wonder how #ArjunKapoor still keeps getting films despite having just 3 proper hits in his whole career..."

Another added, "#Kuttey feels like an adaptation of Reservoir Dogs directed by Quentin Tarantino(1992)".

#Kuttey Is must watch Movie Go and Watch Mazaa Agya Dekh ke specially Wo driver Chase scene and Moong Ki dal Group #ArjunKapoor #Tabu #kutteyReview.'

Appreciating Tabu's acting and plot of the film, a user tweeted, '#KUTTEY is a decent film with #Tabu as its biggest USP. Interesting plot, decently engaging screenplay and excellent performances by the star cast esp Tabu. Keep your expectations limited and you'll enjoy it. Title is apt. The greedy 'Kuttey'.

One Twitter user called it a 'one time watch' and wrote, '#Kuttey Shardul Bhardwaj, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jay Upadhyay (Surti) are okay. All in all, Kuttey is a decent one-time watch.'

Calling it a waste, a user tweeted, '2023 for me started on a super dull not. First, #TheY & then #Kuttey.

#Kuttey is not only technically sound but extremely entertaining! #Tabu really in her element among a capable cast. Aasman Bhardwaj & his direction really shines!

A hilarious climax becomes the icing on the cake. A #Bollywood movie that shouldn't go unnoticed, mentioned the next user.

Also Read