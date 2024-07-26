BB OTT3 is nearing its finale, and with merely a few days for the digital version to end, the fights and tempers inside the house and angst between inmates don't seem to die down.

After a physical altercation between Vishal Panday and Armaan Malik. The viewers also witnessed Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari's fight. It so happened that Kritika pushed Shivani during the fight.

Kritika Malik pushes, screams at Shivani as she scratches her leg while cooking; Ranvir unhappy with fights

On episode 33 of the show, Kritika and Shivani were seen making dinner. While speaking with Kritika, Shivani was seen scratching her leg near the kitchen counter. This action made Kritika upset and she asked Shivani to take a bath.

After Shivani refused, Kritika told the other inmates about what Shivani did, which Shivani denied, and a fight started. Kritika told, "Itni jhooti ladki hai. Tune paaer khujlaya ki nahi khujlaya (What a liar. Did you or did you not scratch your leg)?

When Shivani kept on refusing it, Kritika said, "Tu sabse badi jhoooti hai (You are the biggest liar)."

They got into a verbal fight, Kritika brought her face close to Shivani's, and the latter pushed her slightly. Kritika then pushed Shivani with both hands. They kept screaming, and Lovekesh Kataria came forward to remove the knife in Shivani's hand.

Kritika's husband, Armaan Malik, came in and asked what happened. After briefly explaining to him, Kritika abused Shivani and walked away.

Ranvir Shorey asked Shivani to wash her hands, which she did.

Kritika then told Ranvir, "Use bolo kutte ki tarah bhauke na, main jaake baja dungi usko. Phod dungi main usko. Usne meri ungli bajayi hai (Ask her not to bark like a dog, I'll go and show her. I'll break her. She has hurt my finger)."

Ranvir told Sai Ketan Rao and Armaan, "Ladkiya haata paayi bhi shuru kardengi toh kya bolenge (If women start physical fights then what can we say)."

Netizens have been upset about the ongoing physical fights in the show.

A user wrote, "Being physical is so common now in Biggboss....."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

The contestants currently competing in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', include Sana Makbul, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan Khan, Sana Pandey, Sana Sultan, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as a wild card entrant and was eliminated within 7 days.

To date, four contestants—Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, and Chandrika Dixit—have been eliminated.