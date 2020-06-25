Popular television actor Kushal Tandon is monikered as the heartthrob of telly world. He is known for his portrayal as Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai followed by Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. After which he made his web debut with Hum - I'm Because of Us in 2018. And now the handsome hunk is back with yet another outing on the web with 'Unlock'. The film deals with the dark world of the digital arena from the perspective of Hina Khan's character Suhani. The premise of the film showcases a real issue that changed the way netizens dealt with the virtual world.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Kushal Tandon spoke at length about his web film Unlock, how he deals with negativity on social media and the need for mental health warriors and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Unlock web film?

'Unlock' is based on a real story primarily the blue whale challenge that gripped social media. This one-and-a-half-hour film will take you through the journey of young people who use the app and how this app takes away something in return. It's dark, real, intense and will shake you like never before.

As the film deals with an app, which grants three wishes hypothetically if Kushal had to wish for three things in his life what would that be?

I am not into social media so much and this app (Unlock) is really very scary and daunting if it grants you three wishes it takes away something as well. And by God's grace, I have my family and close friends and I don't wish for anything. My mother's blessing is enough for me.

What is his biggest take away from the film?

To stay away from the virtual world, focus more on people and to be connected with them. Social media is good to an extent, however its overdose is harmful.

Sushant Singh Rajput was Kushal Tandon's good friend and his death has shaken the nation, fans, families and him too. Mental health is the utmost priority.

On mental health being essential

I feel it has always been essential, we all go through ups and downs in life, and mostly during the lockdown, we are all inside, so its better if there is anything that is bothering you speak it out and share. Silence often kills.

On social media warriors taking over the internet like a storm

This is because people are at home and they have nothing much to do so they start posting stuff that is hateful. Thers is good as well as a bad side to social media, it has become too vicious these days. If someone posts nasty comments on me I either block the person or I ignore, I don't like to indulge in social media fight.

On spending his lockdown time

I am with my family, I flew down a few days ago and I am spending the best time of my life with my parents. Earlier, I was so busy shooting that I usually didn't get time to spend but now we are all under the same roof.

Upcoming projects

Will start shooting for few web shows by July end, hope everything settles down soon. At the moment I am excited for Unlock and hoping the viewers like it and understand that the real world is much more important than the virtual world.

For the unversed, 'Blue whale challenge' (on which the web film Unlock is based on) was conducted primarily through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The game lasted for a total of 50 days, where the players had to perform certain tasks.

'Unlock' stars Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in the pivotal role, the web film will premiere on Saturday, 27th June.