Popular TV stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were once hailed as one of television's most adored couples. They captured hearts both on and off-screen, with fans loving their chemistry in Barsatein, Mausam Pyaar Ka. Their real-life bond made them even more endearing, as the couple frequently shared affectionate photos and heartfelt posts on Instagram. Their feed was filled with mushy photos and videos that fans adored.

However, a few months ago, Kushal Tandon took to Instagram Stories to confirm his breakup with Shivangi Joshi. He revealed that they had parted ways months earlier and that he is now single. Despite Kushal repeatedly reaffirming his relationship status, many Instagram and Reddit pages continued to speculate, shipping him with other women he met at parties or posed with.

Several media outlets claimed that Kushal had moved on and was dating someone else, while others suggested that his love for Shivangi had been one-sided. On Friday, Kushal addressed these baseless rumours directly on social media, refuting the false narratives. Within a few minutes, however, he deleted the Instagram Storie, but by then, screenshots had already gone viral.

Kushal Tandon slams the media for false stories about the breakup with Shivangi

In his now-deleted post, Kushal wrote: "To the media houses circulating unverified and baseless stories about me. I understand that using my name drives clicks, and if some of you choose to rely on fiction to fill your columns, that's your prerogative. However, it cannot come at the expense of my self-respect and dignity."

Addressing the false claims about his relationship with Shivangi being one-sided, he added:

"The claims that I was in a 'one-sided relationship' or that I 'haven't moved on' are not only absurd. They raise serious questions about the credibility and intentions of those writing these pieces."

Kushal slammed media outlets for publishing stories without verifying their sources. He warned that if such reporting continues, he would not merely respond with Instagram posts but would take legal action.

He concluded the post by writing, "As if publishing unverified stories wasn't irresponsible enough, a few of you have now gone a step further by circulating fabricated articles based on an Instagram post that never existed. Exercising even the most basic journalistic ethics should not be too much to expect. Let this be stated plainly: the next time you publish something unverified about me, my response will not end with merely calling it out in a post."

About Kushal and Shivangi's relationship

Kushal and Shivangi first met on the set of Sony TV's Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka in 2023. Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into a real-life romance. In June 2025, Kushal announced their breakup on Instagram, confirming, "Me and Shivangi are not together anymore, it's been 5 months, so yes."

A few days after Kushal's announcement, Shivangi shared a cryptic post online: "Babygirl, love yourself a little extra right now. You're balancing so much, handling things no one sees, and doing your best. Give yourself grace."