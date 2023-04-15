House of Harmony, a literary endeavour by authors Harshali Singh nad Mona Verma is all set to celebrate its 1st edition, Spring Fest 2023 in the national capital on Sunday.

The literary conclave will be held at Kunzum Bookstore in GK 2 in Delhi and will see eminent writers, poets, social change makers, journalists ,and filmmakers come together to discuss women- centric issues that are pertinent for an aware ecosystem.

Spring Fest 2023 has introduced a Poetry contest as well where entries on ' Spring' will be judged by the founders, followed by felicitation of the winners by Ajay Jain.

Mona and Harshali have plans to expand the portfolio and involvement of authors and imminent speakers with the next edition, Autumn at Kunzum 2023.

Prominent speakers at the literary festival will include well-known names like Retd. Major Gen. G.D. Bakshi, award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra, Vinita Dawar Nangia, Executive Editor, Columnist-Times Of India, Author, Director-Times Literature Festivals among others.

Social activists Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and Anurag Chauhan founder Humans for Humanity, eminent lawyer and founder of KLF, Sumant Batra, Shishir Sinha- Associate Editor with the Hindu Business Line, Sandeep Unnithan - editor at News9 plus and Dr. Alka Pande -art curator and historian , Dipankar Mukherjee - founder and publisher at Readomania, and Shantanu Roy - editor-in-chief at Om Books and other well known writers and performers are participating.

Powered by Kunzum, an emerging bookstore giant in Delhi , the Spring Fest 2023 is supported by its founder Ajay Jain and his team led by Subir Dey. The founders of House of Harmony, Dr. Harshali Singh and Mona Verma are writers and artists themselves with a vast body of work and contributions to various anthologies.

They founded House of Harmony with the purpose and vision to lend a voice to new writers and artists who can come and showcase their work apart from comfortable fireside chats on pertinent issues.