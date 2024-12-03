Kundali Bhagya fame actor Shraddha Arya welcomed twins - a boy and a girl on November 29, 2024. Taking to Instagram the actor shared the happy piece of news.

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gives birth to twins

While sharing the happy news, the new mom wrote: "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! ‍‍‍ #TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds"

As soon as Shraddha dropped the happy news, fans and friends of Shraddha from the fraternity blessed the newborn and congratulated the couple.

Pooja Banerjee wrote, "Oh my, so cute. Congratulations to the new parents. Lots of love and blessings to the two angels."

Several fans commented on Shraddha Arya's comment section, dropping hearts and evil eyes off emojis.

Sharadha has been an avid social media user and throughout her pregnancy, she has shared pictures and videos from her pregnancy. Be it a baby shower or documenting her pregnancy journey.

Shraddha Arya had a traditional godh bharai function at her residence and the actor shared pictures from the same.

Last week, Shraddha announced her departure from Kundal Bhagya, where she had played Preeta since its inception in 2016.

Sharing a heartfelt note she wrote, "You won't believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times 'cuz.. nothing .. no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment.. the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting and Loyal piece of work. Kundali Bhagya. This Show saw me Grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother-to-be (who's still quite silly & goofy but that's beside the point). So you can imagine how close this journey has been to my heart (sic)."

Shraddha Arya is married to Navy officer Rahul Nagpal. She keeps moving between Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam where her husband is currently posted now.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on November 16, 2021, in her home town Delhi.