Kunchacko Boban and Lal Jose are joining hands yet again for an upcoming project. They have teamed up for two movies so far and, the news about the success combo coming together after two years is winning hearts.

The team shot to fame after 'Elsamma Enna Ankutti' and 'Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum'became a blockbuster.

The yet-to-be-titled upcoming project will be scripted by popular writer M Sindhuraj, who was also associated with Lal Jose and Kunchacko Boban on Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum.

"Yes, it's true that I'm writing Kunchacko Boban's next film. It will be in the same vein as the previous film I did with him. Shooting will commence at the end of July or maybe after that." Sindhuraj said to The New Indian Express.

The film will narrate a comic story set against the scenic backdrop of Kannur, reported Times of India.

The writer also revealed that Kunchacko will join for the shoot after finishing Mangalyam Thanthunena, an untitled film directed by Marthandan.

Recently, the first look posters of some other Kunchacko Boban film, Allu Ramendran, were released. Newcomer Bilahari K Raj is directing this film. The shoot date has not yet been announced.