Popular chef Kunal Kapur who is known for his ace culinary skills and has been a judge in various MasterChef seasons. Being a par excellence chef, his personal life was never in the news.

On Tuesday, it was reported that The Delhi High Court granted celebrity chef Kunal Kapur a divorce due to the cruelty he faced from his estranged wife.

As per a report in PTI, the court stated that her conduct lacked dignity and empathy.

According to the law, Kapur's appeal against the family court's decision denying him a divorce was successful and the court said that making reckless, defamatory and humiliating allegations against a spouse in public amounts to cruelty

His estranged wife said that she always tried to communicate with her husband lovingly and remained loyal to him. However, she alleged that he kept her in the dark and made up false stories to get a divorce. The court noted that while disagreements are normal in every marriage when these conflicts lead to disrespect and disregard for a spouse, the marriage loses its sanctity.

"It is relevant to mention here that within two years of marriage, the appellant has established himself as a celebrity chef, which is a reflection of his hard work and determination. Considering the aforesaid facts, it is only prudent to observe that these are mere allegations made by the respondent to disrepute the appellant in the eyes of the court and such unsubstantiated claims affect one's reputation and therefore, amount to cruelty," the bench said.

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him. When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna added, as reported by PTI.

The couple married in April 2008 and had a son in 2012.