Kunal Kamra is not new to controversies. And with his latest set at a hotel in Mumbai, the stand-up comedian seems to have landed in hot waters once again. Kunal Kamra's veiled and indirect jokes at Maha Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde might have made the audience laugh aloud, but has certainly irked his party members.

What had Kamra said

"What they did in the Maharashtra elections.... Shiv Sena left BJP, then Shiv Sena left Shiv Sena. NCP left NCP. They gave one voter nine buttons. Everyone got confused. One clever man did this. He comes from a very prominent district in Mumbai – Thane," Kamra reportedly said during the show.

"Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadhi, ankhon pe chashma, haye! Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadhi, ankhon pe chashma, haye! Ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati mein chup jaaye. Meri nazar se tum dekho, gaddar nazar wo aye. Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadhi, ankhon pe chashma, haye!" (Thane's rickshaw, beard on face, spects on eyes. Sometimes shows his face sometimes hides in Guwahati. If you see from my eyes, you would see a traitor) he added.

The aftermath

Shiv Sena members and the supporters of Eknath Shinde went to the venue where the comedy gig took place and ransacked the whole place. After vandalising the venue, the supporters went to Khar police station where they filed complaint against the stand up comedian. An FIR has reportedly been lodged against Kamra.

Shiv Sena members threaten Kunal Kamra

Ever since the incident, several Shiv Sena members have threatened to beat Kamra. Sanjay Nirupam wrote on social media, "Kal karenge Kunal Kamra ki dhulai. 11 baje [We will beat him up tomorrow at 11 am]."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra in a video statement saying, "I will not let you roam not only in Maharashtra but also in India. Don't try to interfere in our business."

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said, "Mumbai police should arrest Kunal Kamra. He should be arrested. He should be put behind bars. A case should be filed against him. Whatever Kunal Kamra has said about Eknath Shinde, it is disrespectful to those living in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde is our Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader. No party worker will tolerate this."