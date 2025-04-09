With the number of controversies he has been in, it would not have been surprising to see Kunal Kamra in Bigg Boss 19. But, the stand-up comedian has already declined the offer. Kunal took to social media to share the message he received from someone from the casting team of Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Offered Bigg Boss 19

Kunal shared a screenshot of the message that invited him to join BB 19. The message urged Kamra to join the platform to show his vibe and win over audience. "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting," the message read.

"I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" it further said.

Kunal also shared a screenshot of his reply to the team. The stand-up comic denied to be a part of it. "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..." he wrote in the message.

Kunal Kamra recent controversy

Kunal Kamra is currently in news for his controversial statement on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his shows in Mumbai. From FIR, death threats, to getting cancelled; the stand up comic has been through it all. However, he is not ready to back down.

"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure doesn't change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," he had written in a statement.