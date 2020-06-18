Actress Shikha Singh has delivered a baby girl and her husband Karan Shah is all thrilled to welcome a new member in their family. The couple has named their daughter Alayna.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shikha introduced her newborn to fans, with a photo of her daughter, who can be seen sleeping in a cradle. "Baby 'Alayna' says thank you for all the love," she captioned the image.

Before the delivery, Shikha Singh Shah had posted a note for the child. She wrote: "Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you'll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can't wait to meet ya 'Al'."

Shikha, who is best known for featuring in the TV shows Na Aana Is Des Laado and Kumkum Bhagya, got married to Karan in 2016. Karan too shared a glimpse of his daughter, writing "welcome to our life."