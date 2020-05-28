Television actress Shikha Singh Shah, known for her work in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Left Right Left and Sasural Simar Ka, shared a photograph of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Shikha took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture of herself dressed in a sports bra and shorts. "Only if it was all Black & White #goodtimesahead#waiting #positivevibesonly #bestrong#staysafe #stayhealthy #stayathome," she wrote on the image, which has garnered over 45.1K likes.

Shikha Singh had earlier shared a PDA-filled picture of herself along with her husband Karan Shah and captioned it: "Kisses galore Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I'm gonna be a big brother too #familypotrait #onlylove#lotsofkisses #lotsofhugs #positivity#happiness #content #peaceofmind#pawsome #lockdownlife#thistooshallpass #booyaacorona#weshallovercome #spreadsmiles#spreadlove #spreadkindness".

Shikha made her debut with Left Right Left. She was later seen in. shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Uttaran, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Adaalat, Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya.