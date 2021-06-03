The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday released funds to the tune of Rs 33 crores for the payment of pending salaries of teachers. Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir released the said amount to Chief Education Officers for the payment of withheld salary of 630 teachers. Under ordinary circumstances, this would be good news. But salaries unpaid for two and a half years are no ordinary circumstances and that is what made the good news regrettable.

Of the 630 teachers, whose salary had been finally released, included the father of a boy from Kulgam district who died by suicide on May 28. In the tragic video, shot by the boy before taking the step, he clearly attributes his extreme decision to the financial crisis faced by the family following non-payment of his father's salary for the last two and a half years.

Father not paid for two years, Kulgam youth commits suicide, records video



In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old youth from Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district recorded a video of himself before committing suicide.@OfficeOfLGJandK @nitishwarKumar pic.twitter.com/1ns1xPyqns — Basharat Akhoon | DM For Covid Help!? (@basharat_akhoon) May 29, 2021

As per a few local media reports, all the teachers whose salary had been withheld have blamed a former Director of School Education Kashmir for their wages not being released. News agency Kashmir News Observer quoted a few official sources as citing deficiency of documents and lack of CID verification marks as the reason for withheld salaries.

Loss of life, regret of lifetime

After Shoib Bashir, 24-year-old resident of Kulgam district and son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, had died by suicide last week, teachers had taken to the streets in protest. The incident also had political repercussions and evoked sharp reactions from opposition parties. Many on social media also demanded action against the concerned officials.

People's Democratic Party President and former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that she wasn't allowed to pay a visit to the family of the Kulgam youth. In a video statement, she cited that the ongoing Covid protocols didn't allow her to travel to Kulgam. She further questions if the Lieutenant Governor could travel to all parts, then why was she not being allowed?

She also blamed the current administration for not reaching out to common people. Several other political leaders have issued strong statements condemning the incident, including Omar Abdullah who called it, "a physical manifestation of policy paralysis and an eye opener."