An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chingum area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday night, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Chingam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

(With inputs from IANS)