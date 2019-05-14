There is little doubt over the cricketing acumen of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain remains an indispensable member of Virat Kohli's plans in the limited overs cricket. Both the captain and coach have already spoken about the worth of Dhoni in the side.

Also, the wicket-keeper, who is one of the best readers of the game, keeps passing on tips to spinners and has been quite vocal about his suggestions in the recent past. While this nuggets do turn out to be great, according to Kuldeep Yadav, even Dhoni gets his predictions and suggestions wrong a lot of times.

'He speaks only between overs'

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him. Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn't speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

While this is something which is not very surprising, it does prove that there is an open communication in the side and even Dhoni, with all his experience, can get things wrong. However, like he showed in the IPL just gone by, his form with the bat and gloves remains sharp and India will be a stronger unit in the World Cup with an in-form MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli, who has backed Dhoni, has already said that the former skipper is indispensable to the side, not only as a player, but also as a person who reads the game very well, which only makes his job as a captain much easier.

"He (MS Dhoni) is one person who knows the game inside out, who understands the game from ball 1 to ball 300 on the field," Virat Kohli told India Today. "I won't say it is a luxury to have him but I am fortunate to have a mind like that from behind the stumps. At the end of the day, I want to be involved in strategy with the team management with Mahi bhai and Rohit (Sharma).

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar too believes that MS Dhoni is a multi-faceted cricketer who will be mighty important for India in the upcoming World Cup.

"We have seen the wicketkeeping skills that he has. But more importantly, as somebody who stands close to the wicket, guiding the spinners where to bowl, guiding the other bowlers also where to bowl and making those little field adjustments (Dhoni's role will be massive)," Gavaskar said.