The International Court of Justice has suspended Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and asked the Pakistan government to "review and reconsider" his conviction. Fifteen out of 16 judges ruled in favour of India and the judgment also allows consular access to Jadhav.

This judgment is a huge win for India but the world court has rejected most of the remedies sought by India, which includes the death sentence meted out by the Pakistan military court. India had also asked for the release and safe return of Jadhav.

Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan in March 2016 and was charged with espionage. A year later, the Pakistan military court sentenced him to death. This was when India took Pakistan to the ICJ and the sentence was suspended in May 2017.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj was the first to tweet her happiness on the verdict. She wrote, "wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India." She then added, "I thank the Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi for our initiative to take Jadhav's case before International Court of Justice."

In another tweet, Swaraj also thanked Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve for representing India and presenting the country's case in front of the world court.

It's a big diplomatic win for India. I Congratulate our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Former EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji, and Senior Advocate Harish Salve for their tireless efforts in the matter of Mr. Kulbhudhan Jadhav. @harishsalvee #KulbhushanJadhav — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 17, 2019

Subramanian Swamy wrote, "India's victory in ICC is stupendous. Pak will now stagger in stupor till it is broken into 4."

Great victory for India ??

Great news from International Court of Justice in #KulbhushanJadhav case!

We Salute the efforts by our Hon PM @narendramodi ji in taking this case before ICJ & successful representation by Harish Salve ji!

Big relief to Jadhav family!#KulbhushanVerdict — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 17, 2019 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I warmly welcome the ICJ judgment staying the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav & granting consular access to India. Truth and justice prevails. This son of our soil must be back soon with his family."