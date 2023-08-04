Alia Bhatt shot for the wedding sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, just four days after her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The diva got married for the second time with Ranveer Singh just four days after her real marriage. The makers of RARKPK have now fully released the last track of the film – Kudmayi – a wedding song that takes place between both the families during Rocky and Rani's wedding.

Karan Johar has revealed that the mehendi we see on Alia's hand in the song, is actually from her real wedding that took place just four days before the wedding sequence. The song, sung by Shahid Mallya, composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya is now touted as the wedding song of the season.

Unveiling the track online

Alia Bhatt shared the track on social media and wrote, "This song gives me butterflies every single time! Kudmayi out now." "Love's got a new song - Kudmayi is out now for your heart to be filled with all things prem," Karan Johar wrote while sharing the song. Ranveer Singh captioned it, "A song made with love, for love! Kudmayi out now."

Film's wedding scene inspired by real wedding

During an interaction, Alia Bhatt revealed that during her actual wedding, Ranbir Kapoor bowed down so she could put the varmala (garland) on him. "In the scene where Ranveer goes down and bows his head so that I can put the Varmaala, that actually happened in my real marriage. When Ranbir was lifted up during the Varmala ceremony, I was looking around as no one was picking me up and then Ranbir went down his head and bowed his head so that I can put the Varmaala on him," Alia said.