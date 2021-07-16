After Lucia and U-Turn Pawan Kumar is back with yet another film with solid content in the form of Kudi Yedamaithe. He has roped in Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay to play the lead roles.

Story and Review:

It is a science-fiction thriller with time loop concept. The story revolves around Adi (Rahul Vijay), an aspiring actor cum delivery boy at food aggregator app, and Durga Goud (Amala Paul), a circle inspector. The two met with an accident and the incident send them in a time-bending genre as they live the day 29 February multiple times.

It is enthralling and an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The concept is something new for the Telugu audience and Pawan Kumar has handled the subject well. Going by the response from the netizens, the movie has shades of some Korean thrillers, but the director has infused other elements to make it an exciting watch.

The director should be hailed for simplifying the concept, but some episodes get boring due to repetitive scenes. However, the story gets momentum towards the end. Except for the pacing, everything works in its favour.

Check Out Audience's Response to Amala Paul-starrer:

S R | K ∆ R: #KudiYedamaithe

@ahavideoIN I thought of watching 4 eps today and other tomorrow but ended up watching whole series in a single sitting. fabulous job by @pawanfilms I have watched Lucia and u turn.big fan from Telangana.Undoubtedly this is the best telugu webseries till date 4/5

: #KudiYedamaitheCollision symbol is enthralling and definitely an edge-of-the-seat thriller! Finally a clean and captivating flick on Time-Bending genre in Telugu. Proud!! Appreciate

@ahavideoIN Party popper for making this possible. Keep encouraging such talent Clapping hands signClapping hands sign @pawanfilms Clapping hands sign @Amala_ams Ok hand

VJ: #KudiYedamaithe on @ahavideoIN is Good. Do watch it!!!

Watching last episode . Very engaging ..kudos to entire team Folded handsFolded hands

Megha Syam (Sunny): It's one worthy watch.

3.25⭐/5

#KudiYedamaithe @ahavideoIN I already watched time loop concept in english movie palm springs but first time in telugu with added thriller genre. BGM Thumbs up.

After locked web series @ahavideoIN gives another good web series (#KudiYedamaithe). Continue like this

@ahavideoIN Eagerly waiting for season 2.

Arjun: #KudiYedamaithe if you already watched #callmovie better to skip otherwise I don't know how going to feel this movie

gohith: #KudiYedamaithe is enthralling and definitely an edge-of-the-seat thriller! Finally a clean and captivating flick on Time-Bending genre in Telugu. Proud!! Appreciate

@ahavideoIN for making this possible. Keep encouraging such talent Clapping hands signClapping hands sign

K VENKATESH: #KudiYedamaithe Great adaptation Pawan from #EdgeofTomorrow. Well done

@ahavideoIN

Satyasai24x7: #KudiYedamaithe

Wow.

The thrill it offers should be unique to us.

Sci-fi fan in me is well satisfied. Kudhos to

@pawanfilms and @ahavideoIN for finally introducing a proper time loop story to Telugu audience.

People will invest in time travel/ Sci-Fi now. Good times ahead!

Mr. Director: #RT @pawanfilms

: RT @sharantejreddy4

: #KudiYedamaithe such a seat edge thriller @pawanfilms never puts the expectations down and fellow person your telugu was good...@Amala_ams you did stunning performance bgm was good

Would like to rate 3.75/5⭐

Do...