'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tum nai samjhoge', this particular dialogue and emotion are engraved in our heart. If there is one Bollywood film that every 90's kid is fond of is Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The film defined the meaning of and love and friendship between the trio Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. SRK and Kajol have become a hit Jodi since then. The dialogues of the film, especially Pyaar Doati hai, is still mouthed by many millennials and many of us believe that in the saying 'Love is friendship'.

The film not only made us laugh, cry, made us emotional it also changed the way we look at friendship and love. Today, the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 22 years and even now when we hear the music, the dialogues and SRK's smile with friendship band in hand make us nostalgic. Not only is the film special for 90's kids but also for the cast and crew.

Bollywood celebrates 22 years of cult film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar

To mark the special occasion director and Head Honcho of Dharma production, Karan Johar thanked everyone for love and mentioned that he would be grateful for it.

Karan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a video snippet of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featuring Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol. The video ended on the note where the makers celebrated the film that taught everyone 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.' Seeing the same, several fans were transported to the old days when the iconic film had released. The comment section was showered with nostalgic vibes, and from celebs to fans, everyone commented on Karan's video.

Taking to Instagram Karan Johar wrote: "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love."

Kajol

Kajol shared three iconic moments and dialogues from the film. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a fun, caricature version of her iconic dialogues. The first dialogue video is on Kajol's heartbreak when she finds out that Rahul is in love with Tina. And when she says, 'Mera Pehla Pyaar adhura reh Gaya Rifabi". The second dialogue video is, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul Tum Nai samjohge." And the last one is from the basketball match when Rahul wins the basketball game, and Anjali says, 'Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater'.

Her caption for all the dialogues videos read as, "All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories.

The film remains extremely special for Indian audiences as the performances by Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol and Salman Khan as Rahul, Tina, Anjali and Aman is still fresh in our heart and mind. The film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged several awards in the year 1998. The film also marks the directorial debut of Karan Johar. When the film completed 20 years, Karan Johar threw a big celebration where Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani and other cast members of the film reunited.

As Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22, the dialogues, songs and emotions till date give us goosebumps, after a trip down the memory lane. It's time to celebrate this day by watching the film once again in 2020.

