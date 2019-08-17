As Hindi cinema's one of the most cult films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked in 20 years, Karan Johar recently held a premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate his debut movie. During the audience interaction, he was asked what if he were to remake the film now, who would play Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Without an ounce of doubt, he said, "On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part."

Narrating about how he cast for the film, Karan Johar said, "I was ecstatic to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol and he had promised that they will do my first film. So I remembering going to meet him and I had no script whatsoever. I only had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. And he bought into my bullshit. I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie."

"Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all turned me down and Aishwarya was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani Mukerji's part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name, he further added.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was received with great love by the audience. The superstar, who has earlier shot Chak De India (one of his career's most memorable film) eloquently spoke about how much the city means to him. In his trademark charm, he quipped, "Many years ago in 2006-07, I came here when I was a rising superstar giving hit films after hit films. And now I am back here again, still a rising superstar not making as many hit films (chuckles), as much as I would want to do so. I thank everyone for the opportunity to speak here. When I was shooting for Chak De in the city, I used to play Trivial (a game) with crew members on set. Because of being an Indian film actor, we often feel localised. It's thus heartening that because of the Indian diaspora - the second generation of Indians here (people like Mitu) Indian cinema is getting noticed. It's extremely gratifying and makes every Indian proud. I speak for everyone on the dais today, that we are happy to be here."