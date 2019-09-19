Ku Hye Sun made a surprising revelation to her fans. The star has been hospitalized. Amid fiery divorce drama, Ku Hye Sun still found time to post on social media.

Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun took to Instagram to post her first update in over two weeks. The actress wrote, "I was admitted to the hospital in the summer, and I still haven't been able to leave."

She also shared two photos of her newly published book "I Am Your Pet" and added, "Because my book arrived, I'm reading it now. Please be healthy."

Ku Hye Sun had recently announced on Instagram that she had been admitted to the hospital following polyp removal surgery. The actress needs to be out and about if she is to fight the lawsuits that are coming her way. Reportedly, amid an escalating divorce battle, her soon to be ex-husband Ah Jae Hyun's lawyer recently announced that he would be filing a divorce lawsuit against her.

And after inadvertently accusing actress Oh Yeon Seo of having an affair with Ahn Jae Hyun, Ku Hye Sun faces legal action from Seo as well.

Reportedly, Oh Yeon Seo's agency released a statement after Oh Yeon Seo was speculated as being the actress mentioned in Ku Hye Sun's statement about Ahn Jae Hyun having an affair.

Previously, Ku Hye Sun said she and Ahn Jae Hyun are getting divorced because of his affair. She also wrote that she heard about Ahn Jae Hyun dating an actress in the drama he is currently filming. Ku Hye Sun wrote about this after Dispatch released text messages reportedly between Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun.

Ku Hye Sun has been using her social media to garner support, while at the same time it appears that she has been using her supporters to vilify her husband. Ahn Jae Hyun's career has taken a hit during the divorce proceedings as many popular brands have dropped him.