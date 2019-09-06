Amid the bitter divorce battle, Ku Hye Sun may be facing another legal action. Reportedly, actress Oh Yeon Seo will not take being slandered lying down.

Reportedly, Oh Yeon Seo's agency released a statement after Oh Yeon Seo was speculated as being the actress mentioned in Ku Hye Sun's statement about Ahn Jae Hyun having an affair.

Read Celltrion Entertainment's statement below:

Hello. This is Celltrion Entertainment who is in charge of the management of actress Oh Yeon Seo.

We are delivering our stance on the post that Ku Hye Sun posted on her Instagram today.

First, the part about "rumors of dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming" in Ku Hye Sun's post is completely untrue.

We plan on taking strong legal action against Ku Hye Sun for posting speculations on her official social media which is severe defamation and spreading of false information.

In addition, we will take strong legal action against those spreading false information based on violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

Oh Yeon Seo has been doing her best for the drama which so many staff members are putting their efforts into despite the difficult circumstances.

However, we will take strong legal action without lenience because we can no longer sit by and observe while [she is] experiencing misery.

Previously, Ku Hye Sun said she and Ahn Jae Hyun are getting divorced because of his affair. She also wrote that she heard about Ahn Jae Hyun dating an actress in the drama he is currently filming. Ku Hye Sun wrote about this after Dispatch released text messages reportedly between Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun.

Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo are currently filming MBC's upcoming drama "People with Flaws" (working title) which is set to premiere in November.

Ku Hye Sun has beenusing her social media to garner support, while at the same time it appears that she has been using her supporters to vilify her husband. Ahn Jae Hyun's career has taken a hit during the divorce proceedings as many popular brands have dropped him.

Recently, Ku Hye Sun accused her husband of infidelity and therein lies the basis of the legal action.

Ku Hye Sun's side has responded to news of Oh Yeon Seo taking legal action.

Ku Hye Sun's legal representative, law firm LIWU Law Group, stated to Xportsnews, "We do not have an official statement regarding Ku Hye Sun. We currently do not have any plans to take counteraction against Oh Yeon Seo's agency or file a divorce lawsuit against Ahn Jae Hyun."

Things seem to be getting messier by the day, and the parties involved are increasing. We hope that matters are resolved amicably without further drama.