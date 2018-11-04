Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, who is fondly known as KTR, has responded to the request of Ram Charan's wife Upasana and assured to sanction a hostel for girls after the formation of new government in the state.

A hostel warden named Shailaja recorded a video, requesting Telangana Govt to sanction a hostel building. In the video, she is seen saying, "My name is Shailaja and I am working as a warden at a girls' hostel. The Government has already sanctioned a building for our school and we are happy for it. We will be happier, if Govt sanction a building for the hostel too."

Upasana Konidela, who is the Vice President of the Apollo Charity, tweeted this video and requested KTR to do the much-needed help. She praised the govt and wrote, "Dearest #telanganagovernment ur doing a great job. But we need a bit more love from you. Pls help the girls out. I'm doing my bit as well. Pls consider sanctioning a new hostel for them. @KTRTRS "

KTR is one of the youngest and dynamic ministers of Telangana. He is very active on Twitter and responds to demands and requests of the public. He immediately replied to Upasana's tweet and wrote, "Glad the school has been sanctioned by the Govt & for the hostel to be sanctioned, we have to wait until 11th December for next Govt to be formed P.s: Thanks for the vote of confidence "

Upasana Konidela is known for doing charity works especially for the upliftment of the girls. Her request to KTR impressed many fans of the mega family, who replied to her and said that they are proud of her.

@KTRTRS does not have many powers to sanction something now. Please Wait for 40 days... I wish he continues in the same job but looks bit tough...lets wait and retweet after 45 days

So,nice job. I so happy that you helping those girls. .

Great mam..! We also would like to help whatever possible from outside. Kindly please share the details of the school

