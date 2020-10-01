Mock drill by Karnataka Police falsely shared as terrorist held in Hubli Close
Karnataka got its own elite commando team, which is a part of the Centre for Counter-Terrorism, meant to combat anti-national elements, such as terrorists, back in 2011. A few spectators were able to get first-hand visuals of how this team of elite commandoes look in action in Bengaluru as they held a mock-drill.

Several videos of the Karnataka commando team conducting mock drill at Orion Mall, World Trade Centre in Bengaluru demonstrated the elite team is a force to be reckoned with. The team, dressed in all black armoured gears carrying sophisticated weaponry, moved swiftly - not just on the ground, but even as they rappelled from the ceilings and a high-rise.

The commando team was seen rappelling from the Sheraton Hotel's high-rise, which is easily about 100 feet and also enacted in a mock hostage situation at PVR Cinema hall. In all of the videos, the force showed extreme might, force and best-in-class sophistication.