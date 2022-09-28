Karnataka police have arrested an evening college student pursuing his B.Com on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy to arrange a fee amount for continuation of studies in Bengaluru.

The arrested student has been identified as M. Sunil Kumar (23), and the police have also arrested his aide Y.V. Nagesh, a resident of Mandikal in Chikkaballapur town.

According to police, the accused had kidnapped Bhavesh, the son of a corporate company manager Ramesh Babu on September 2 from his residence in Manyata Layout. The accused knew that Bhavesh slept in the cellar room alone.

The accused had covered his face with a mask and knocked on the door of Bhavesh's room. When he opened the door, the kidnappers threatened him with a knife, took him away in his father's car.

Next day, they made a call to the boy's father from his mobile and demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom, which Ramesh Babu had arranged and paid them. After his son's return, Ramesh Babu had lodged a complaint with the Sampigehalli police.

The team headed by the ACP T. Rangappa and Inspector K.T. Nagaraju managed to crack the case and zeroed in on the accused after analysing CCTV footage, mobile location. On being grilled, the accused spilled the beans.

Police said that the bungalow has been fitted with 18 CCTV cameras and the kidnap was recorded in it.

Sunil Kumar told police that he took to crime to pay his college fee. He worked as a construction labourer and a gardener and could not pay the fee. He had gone to carry out garden work at Bhavesh's house a few months ago.

The accused had spoken to Bhavesh and planned that if the boy was kidnapped, he could make money. He had shared his idea with cab driver Nagesh and hatched the plan.

After getting the ransom money, the accused had paid his college fee and given an advance amount for a room in Yelahanka. He had purchased a new bike and digital camera and kept the remaining money with him. Police investigation is still on.

(With inputs from IANS)