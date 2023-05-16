The Karnataka Assembly Election's aftermath is expected to witness the Congress' announcement of the next Chief Minister of the Southern state amid intense political maneuvering. The leading contenders for the post are former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state party president D K Shivakumar.

Although Siddaramaiah has emerged as the favorite, with the majority of the newly elected MLAs reportedly endorsing him, Shivakumar has taken a hard line. The Congress leader, citing a stomach infection, cancelled his visit to New Delhi yesterday and is now scheduled to visit the capital today, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh, met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on his behalf in the capital on Monday late evening.

With the Congress expected to announce its decision on the critical CM post in Karnataka, the party's state president D K Shivakumar, who is also in the race along with senior party leader Siddaramaiah, has left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

This follows the Congress's 135 MLAs' passing a one-line resolution, authorizing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Shivakumar has been playing tough, postponing his visit to Delhi. He told media, "Sonia Gandhi told me, 'I have confidence in you that you will deliver Karnataka'. I am sitting here, doing my regular responsibility. You should have the basic courtesy, a bit of gratitude. They should have the courtesy to acknowledge who is behind the win."

He quickly added, "I won't blackmail, that's not me. Don't perceive anything. I have my own presence of mind. I am not a child. I won't fall in a trap".

According to sources, the majority of the MLAs have indicated Siddaramaiah as their preferred candidate. The MLAs were told to write down one name of their choice, multiple names in order of preference, or simply 'high command' if they desired the leadership to decide.