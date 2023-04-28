Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies and take part in various programmes in north Karnataka region on Friday. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed its peak of participation last year in Ballari.

The Congress is upbeat about its prospectus in north Karnataka region considered a bastion of the BJP following the joining of top BJP leaders -- former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi.

The BJP is worried over retaining Lingayat vote bank as Shettar and Savadi are claiming humiliation by the BJP. North Karnataka is considered the Lingayat heartland.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Jevargi in Kalaburgi district. He will attend an interaction programme called 'Manila Samvad' in Kushtagi of Koppal district. He is holding a mega roadshow in Ballari.

Shah will visit Gadag, Dharwad, Davanagere and Haveri districts for campaigning. He will address a public meeting at Annigeri town in Dharwad. He will also take part in a mega rally at Gadag, Haveri and Davangere districts. He is also holding a series of meetings in the evening.

It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi contested from Ballari to the Lok Sabha successfully in 1999 though she retained Amethi seat. In fact, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Ballari first time in 1999 to take out a roadshow in Ballari (then spelt Bellary).