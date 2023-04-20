The process of filing nominations for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections will end on Thursday.

Date of issue of the gazette notification on elections was April 13, 2023; date of scrutiny of nominations is on April 21. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The date of poll is May 10, and the date of counting is May 13.

Most of the candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday. According to official statistics, 1,110 candidates have filed nominations so far. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra took out mega rallies and roadshows to submit their nominations on Wednesday.

A total of 164 candidates from the BJP, 147 candidates from the Congress, 108 from the JD(S) and 91 candidates of the AAP party have submitted their nominations in the state. The BSP's 46 candidates have also submitted their nominations.

So far, 1,041 male candidates and 69 women candidates have also submitted their nominations. In Bengaluru, 17 candidates of the BJP, 15 of Congress, 12 of AAP, 12 of BSP and 11 of JD (S) have submitted their nominations.

(With inputs from IANS)