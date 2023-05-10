As voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in currently underway, large queues were witnessed outside polling centres across the state on Wednesday indicating a huge voter turnout in the closely-fought contest.

People started lining up outside the centres well before polling began at 7 a.m. The centres were abuzz with voters and staff were seen busy in coordinating the balloting process.

As of now, no untoward incidents have been reported from anywhere in the state. People from all walks of life have come out of their homes to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, top political leaders of the state have also voted along with their family members. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, voted in Ashok Nagar.

Accompanied by his family members, he exercised his franchise at the Government School polling booth in the Shiggaon constituency of Haveri district. Speaking to reporters after voting, Bommai said: "On one hand there is development. On the other hand there are allegations that there is no development.

"The coalition government can't ensure development of the state. The BJP government was pressurised and there was additional responsibility due to the previous Congress-JD (S) coalition government.

"We have efficiently managed the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. We have ensured economic progress and many new programmes are given," he said appealing to voters to cast their votes.

"We have all participated in the festival of democracy and cast our votes. You also should come out of your homes and exercise the right to vote," he further urged.

Voting will end at 6 p.m.

