Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday presided over a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee to decide the candidates for remaining seats in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also attending the meet.

Sources said that minute discussions are taking place on each of the remaining seats.

The Congress had earlier released two lists for the polls - the first list of 124 candidates, and on Thursday, released the second list of 42 candidates, thus finalising 166 of the total 224 candidates.

Though there was a stiff fight for seats in the second list, the state leaders camped in Delhi to finalise it in coordination with the Central Election Committee.

