The Congress party had organised 173 public rallies and 55 roadshows for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, while the BJP made an all-out effort with 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in the state.

BJP leaders, during the campaigning, paid visit to 311 temples and mutts. The party had also organised 3,166 public campaigns and 9,077 public meetings.

As many as 9.87 lakh people have taken part in the public rallies and conventions in the state, while a whopping 19.81 lakh people had taken part in roadshows organised at different cities across the state, the saffron party claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 19 public rallies and nine roadshows, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in 16 rallies and conducted 15 roadshows in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed nine public rallies and held three roadshows in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in 40 roadshows and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had addressed 44 public rallies.

Similarly, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had addressed 41 conventions and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had addressed 16 rallies in the last one month.

ABP-C-Voter Survey

However, according to the ABP-C-Voter opinion poll, Congress is still leading the race in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, despite a strong campaign by the BJP.

The poll predicts that the Congress will likely win between 110 to 122 seats out of the 224-member assembly, which is below the required number of 113 seats to form a simple majority government.

The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to win between 73 and 85 seats, which is a significant drop from the 104 seats it won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress is also poised to have the highest vote share of 40.2%, up from 38% in the previous polls, while the BJP is likely to retain its vote share of 36%.

(With inputs from IANS)