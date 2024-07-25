The Karnataka opposition BJP and JD(S) legislators, who were staging an overnight protest in both Houses of the Vidhana Soudha, went out for a morning stroll in the premises on Thursday.

The legislatures launched the overnight protest on Wednesday night to condemn the state government for not allowing discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and handing over the MUDA land scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The legislators, who took to singing, dancing, sloganeering and slept on the floor, tables and sofas inside and outside the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, woke up early in the morning and took morning walks.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and most of the senior leaders went out in trousers and T-shirts for the morning walk. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N Ashwath Narayan were seen carrying bed sheets and pillows after waking up.

Senior BJP leader Arvind Bellad was seen in shorts inside the Vidhana Soudha. Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was seen sipping coffee.

The BJP will continue the protest on Thursday as well and a high drama is likely to prevail in the House. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday late night and briefed him about the situation.

